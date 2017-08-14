Joseph “Joe” Samuel Jacobs 84, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. He was born July 21, 1933 in Columbus County, the son of the late George Will Jacobs and Nettie Belle Norris Jacobs.

He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Jacobs; his parents; four brothers and sisters; and eight half brothers and sisters.

He owned and operated Joe’s Wrecker & Used Parts for 55 years. He was the founder of Nakina Fire & Rescue and provided the department with fire and rescue trucks.

His family will receive friends from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Nakina Pentecostal Holiness Church with Revs.Terry Green and Roger Coffey officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Centonze Jacobs; three sons, Sammy Jacobs of Nakina, Greg Jacobs and wife, Donna, and Robbie Jacobs, both of Whiteville; one daughter, Paula Jacobs Canady of Nakina; two sisters, Rosa Nell Cartrette and husband, Jake, of Tabor City and Mae Ward Barnes of Whiteville; grandchildren, Joe Jacobs III and wife, Teresa, David Jacobs and wife, Melissa, Robbie Jacobs and wife, Brandy, Amanda Jacobs, Missy Moore and husband, Andrew, Amy Jacobs, Ashley Jacobs, Tiffany Powell and husband, Corey, Kyle Canady, Tyler Canady, Gary Fowler and wife, Amber; 14 great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Terry Ward and wife, Karen, and their daughter, a great niece, Paige Ward.

