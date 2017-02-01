Joe Marcus McLaughlin, 58, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Angus and Ann McLaughlin; and stepfather, Sing Singletary.

At the age of 15, he was in a car accident that left him a paraplegic. His mother cared for him until her untimely death. Most of his past time was spent using a ham radio, where he communicated with people in all the states and some foreign countries. He was very well known in the radio world.

A walk-thru viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Feb. 2 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. in Clarkton Cemetery officiated by Rev. Charles Hester.

Survivors include several cousins, including Kathy Powell who stepped in to help him after his mother’s death.