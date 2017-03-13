Joey Burnett Whittington, 75, went to his heavenly home Saturday, March 11, 2017. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Gary Whittington and Louise Hyatt Whittington. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Vernon Whittington; one sister, Matha McPherson; and grandchildren, Robinson infant triplets.

Mr. Whittington was a member and deacon at Northwood Church. He was employed with International Paper for 30 years until his retirement.

Our beloved Papa had a life well lived. His legacy is one of love for God and his fellow man. He will be remembered for his wit, his giving spirit, his servant’s heart and his witness. His countless acts of kindness, which often included cooking for family, friends and people in need will be well remembered. To all of his fishing buddies, his gun trading partners, his Saturday morning breakfast club, his church brothers and sisters and to all that he touched, we rest in knowing we will meet again.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13 at Northwood Assembly Church with Revs. John David Whittington and Russell Honeycutt officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Monday, March 13 prior to the service at the church. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma W. Whittington; two sons, Joe Eddie Whittington and wife, Patty, of Middlesex, Darryl Whittington and wife, Jennifer, of Ocala, Fla.; one daughter, Tammie Robinson and husband, John, of Whiteville; three brothers, Gary Whittington of Whiteville, Malcolm Whittington and wife, Johnny, of Mayo, Fla., Larry Whittington and wife, Linda, of Whiteville; two sisters, Judy McPherson and Lillian Williams and husband, Glenn, both of Whiteville; and seven grandchildren, Dylan Whittington, Jessica Whittington, Grant Robinson, Chase Robinson, Brielle Robinson, Joseph Whittington and Jacob Whittington.

The home of John and Tammie Robinson was open to friends and family Sunday, March 12 at 272 White’s Crossing Lane, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

