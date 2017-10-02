John Adolph Horniak Jr., 82, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was born in France Feb. 15, 1935, the son of late John Adolph Horniak Sr. and the late Katherine Horniak. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Sellers Horniak.



He was a retired sargent major. He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star. He retired after dedicating 33 years to serving the U.S.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Peacock Funeral Home.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cathleen and Nicole Horniak, both of Whiteville; two sons, William Horniak of China, John Christopher Horniak of Bolivia; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.