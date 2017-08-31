John Bosman, 79, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at Conway Medical Center, Conway, S.C. Born April 18, 1938 in Enschede, Holland, he was the son of the late Jan Bosman and Geesje Bosch Bosman and the widower of Margaret Marlowe Bosman. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Community Baptist Church in Goretown. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lynn Williams of Marshville.
John Bosman
