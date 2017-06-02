John Daniel Blackmon, 65, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. He was born Feb. 29, 1952 in Bladen County to the late Shelton Blackmon and the late Ida Fields Blackmon. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Curtis “Bob” Blackman and Bill Blackmon; and three sisters, Betty Anderson, Ester Edwards, and Linda Willoughby.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was later employed in welding and construction.



A time of visitation will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 2 at East Lumberton Church of God. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at the church with Pastors Bruce Brumfield and L.F. Hatchell officiating. Burial will be in Floyd Memory Gardens. Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. 5th Street is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Hamilton Blackmon of the home; one daughter, Andrea B. Ivey of Lumberton; two brothers, Bennie Blackmon of Evergreen and Sammy Blackmon of Bladenboro; one sister, Mary Lou Autry of Kenansville; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.