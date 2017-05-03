Mr. John Delbert Long, 88, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born May 23, 1928 in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Andrew Gordon Long and Ethel Lee Summersett Long; and the widower of Betty Jo Gore Long. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by one sister, Lois Lee Long; and one cousin, Louise Mills.

Mr. Long was a lifetime member of Seven Creeks Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 at Seven Creeks Baptist Church, Nakina. Burial will be in the Lou Gore Cemetery.

He is survived by two step sons, Bob (Billie) Dorsch and Ted (Beth) Dorsch, both of Nakina; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five cousins, Helen Mills, Earl Malpass, Jimmy Malpass, Jesse Malpass and Rev. T. Calvin Malpass, all of Delco.

