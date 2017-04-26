John Edmond Cain, 70, died Monday, April 24, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Sallie Cain; and one son, John Michael Cain.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Lambert Cain of Elizabethtown; two sons, Christopher Cain and Jason Cain, both of Elizabethtown; and done grandchild.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Dublin First Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Cameron McGill officiating. Burial will follow in Briar Branch Baptist Church Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the funeral fund of Bladen Gaskins Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3150, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.
John Edmond Cain
