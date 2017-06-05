John Eric Atkins, 53, died Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. He was the son of the late John William and Geraldine Green Atkins.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn.
He is survived by two sisters, Ernestine Atkins Camp and Jerri Lynn Hughes both of Munford, Ala.
John Eric Atkins
