Mr. John Franklin Smith, 73, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was born Jan. 24, 1944 in Columbus County, the son of the late Sam and Ada Stevens Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Harold and Sammy Smith.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. Franklin’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ward Smith; one daughter, Lisa Smith Nye and husband, Louie, of Lake Waccamaw; one son, Timmy Smith of Hallsboro; and two grandchildren, David Nye and Laura Nye.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hallsboro Baptist Church, Baptist Men, P.O. Box 86, Hallsboro, N.C. 28442.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.