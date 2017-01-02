John Henry Young, 87, died Jan. 1, 2017 at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1929 in Columbus County, the son of the late Currie Spaulding and Alberta Mitchell Young. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Henry Leon Spaulding; and one daughter, Peggy Young Miller.

He was formerly employed with Crowden Construction as a commercial contractor. He volunteered with the Bolton Senior Center delivering plates to the elderly for 20 years.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Freewill Pentecostal Church. Final rites will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Mitchell Young; two sons, Stacy Young and Earlin Ray Mitchell, both of Lake Waccamaw; two daughters, Shelly Young Watts and Myrtle Young Lindsay, both of Lake Waccamaw; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.