John Lynn Giles, 77, entered into his heavenly home Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare.

Born in New Madrid, Mo. and grew up in Detroit, Mich., John was the son of the late John Wesley Giles and Mary Elizabeth McVay.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Ruby Giles Storage and Aaron McArthur Giles.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne. He was the founder and owner of Cardinal Finance Company of Whiteville and Lumberton.

Most importantly he served his Lord and Savior with all his might and ministered to many, especially his family and friends. His mission in this earthly life was to serve the Lord first, his family, second and all other duties and responsibilities third. He patiently waited for the day that he would once again see the love of his life, his wife Jean Lane Giles, of 45 years, who preceded him in death Oct. 11, 2005.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Pineywood Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Harry Clarke officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home, Inc., 600 W. Main Street, Sanford is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his children, two sons, Wes Giles (Karen) of Whiteville, David Giles of Lumberton; one daughter, Debby Pate (Johnny) of Whiteville; three sisters, Mildred G. Cavanaugh (Leamon) of White Lake, Mary G. Adams of Toledo, Ohio, Carol G. Domek of St. Petersburg, Fla.; six grandchildren Nick Thompson (Nicole), Ashley Stull, Jena Strickland (Jason), Abby Giles, Jonathan Giles and Jacob Harris; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the cemetery fund at Pineywood Baptist Church, 545 Pineywood Church Road, Cameron, N.C. 28326

Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.