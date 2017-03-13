John Milton Mills Blake Sr., 91, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. Born June 21, 1925, Milton was the son of the late Joseph Franklin Blake, M.D. and Eva McDonald Blake of Chadbourn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph F. Blake Jr.

He grew up in Chadbourn and attended Chadbourn schools. He went to work in the Wilmington shipyard at age 16 as a welder and at age 18 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Assigned to the 107th Seabee Construction Battalion, Milton was stationed on Tinian Island in the Pacific when the Enola Gay, a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber, arrived before carrying the atomic bomb to Japan.

Milton attended Presbyterian Junior College in Maxton and married Dr. Eugenia Quinn Blake Aug. 10, 1951.

Milton owned his own business for many years where he worked as a land improvement contractor, and he also worked as log scaler at Georgia Pacific. He was a 60-year member of the Chadbourn Masonic Lodge #607, the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and Sudan Shriners. He was a long-time member of the Carriage Association of America and will be remembered for driving his antique carriage put to a pair of charging horses in parades, weddings and CAA competitions across the country.

Milton was the proud owner of rare San Clemente Island goats, and the bloodline, now in Canada, bear the Blake name in his honor. He was a member of the San Clemente Island Goat Association of America.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at Chadbourn Presbyterian Church followed by the funeral service and Masonic graveside service at the Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, John Milton Mills Blake Jr. (Kathy) of Chadbourn and Frank Quinn Blake (Cathy) of Surf City; one sister, Margaret Meares of Little Rock, Ark.; four grandchildren, Laura Blake of Raleigh, Meredith Blake Tedder (Byron) of Lake Waccamaw, Quinn Blake of Wilmington and Curren Blake of Greenville, S.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Briley Franklin Tedder and Connor Blake Tedder, both of Lake Waccamaw.

Memorials may be made to Chadbourn Presbyterian Church, 600 E. First Avenue, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.