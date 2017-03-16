John Robert Ward, 91, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Barcie and Minnie Simmons Ward. He was also preceded in death by three siblings, Rodney Ward, Floyd Ward and Ruth W. Cribb.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at South Whiteville Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Bobby Waddell officiating. Interment will be in the Thompson Family Cemetery in Whiteville.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mae Belle Thompson Ward of the home; three sons, Phillip Dale Ward (Pamela) of Greenville, Harold Morgan Ward (Sandy) and Gary Dean Ward (Denise) Ward, both of Whiteville; four siblings, Rossie Ward of Whiteville, Ray Ward of Leland, Lee Ward and Pearl W. Lee, both of Bolivia; 11 grandchildren, Aaron Ward, Brian Ward, Krista Casale, Amanda Clemmons, Regina Deanne Ward, Cassandra Lynn Ward, Matthew Harold Ward, Jeremy Dean Ward, Jessica Nadina Keeler, Joanna Brooke Ward and Joshua Tyler Ward; and nine great-grandchildren.