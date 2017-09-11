John S. Lichliter Jr., 82, formerly of Shallotte, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at Brunswick Cove Living Center. He was born July 13, 1935 in Clarke County, Va., the son of John S. Lichliter Sr. and Pearl Vance Lichliter.

He was a paratrooper 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

His funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 graveside at Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery. Peacock Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by one sister, Mary Jane Denney of Shallotte.