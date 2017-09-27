Johnny Phillip Sellers, 71, died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He was the son of the late Myrtle Hinson Sellers and Troy Sellers. He was also preceded in death by 10 siblings, Sam Sellers, Jack Sellers, Shula Sellers, Jesse Sellers, Inez Sellers Turner, Mattie Sellers Ray, J.P. Sellers, Glenn Sellers, Mona Faye Sellers Soles and Betty Lou Sellers Cartrette. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 in the Worthington Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Darrell Hooker officiating. Interment will be in Wards Station Church of God Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. (one hour prior to the service) Thursday, Sept. 28 at the funeral home. He is survived by six siblings, O’Brian Sellers of Leesburg, Fla., Mary “Cecile” Sellers Cribb of Raleigh, Mavie Lee Legg of York, S.C., Troy Daniel Sellers of Riegelwood, Carolyn Sellers Connor of Cerro Gordo and Mahala Sellers of Whiteville.

