Johnny Preston Warrick Jr., 72, formerly of Clarkton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at The Magnolia. He was the husband of the late Adrainne Moore Warrick of Clarkton.

He was a supervisor at Shoreland Healthcare in Whiteville.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville with Rev. Catherine Spaulding officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Field Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, at which time the family will receive friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Gayronza Thorne of Charlotte, Kaylanda Chestnut of Whiteville, and Maewanda Burks of Upper Marlboro, Md.; two sons, Juma Hackett and Jahid Hackett of Raleigh; and seven grandchildren.