Josephine Norris Soles, 80, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late Romi Norris and Essie Ovelia Norris.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Myrtle Green Cemetery, Tabor City with Rev. Ray Cartrette officiating. The family will speak with friends prior to the service.

Survivors include four daughters, Clara Cartrette of Chadbourn, Angela Rice, Dorothy Soles and Rebecca Soles, all of Whiteville; two sisters, Kathy Hoss and Ann Billa, both of Chicago, Ill., two brothers, Burrough Cartrette of Chicago, Ill. and David Cartrette of Rock Hill, S.C.; and two grandchildren.