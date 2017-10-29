Joyce Ann Clewis, 73, of Crusoe Island died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. She was the daughter of the late Edmond Alonzo Clewis and Iva Navada Long Clewis. She was preceded in death by one son, Edmond Alan Clewis; and one brother, Charles Edmond Clewis.

She worked with the Northwest Textile Company in the shipping dept. She was a member of Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church with James Ervin Etheridge officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-2:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Clewis Cemetery in Crusoe Island.

Active pallbearers will be Charles Ervin Etheridge, James Bradley Etheridge, Gary Dean Jernigan Jr., Richard Vernon Long, Danny Lee Long and Steven Patrick Long.

Survivors include her husband, Johnson Delbert Clewis of Crusoe Island; one daughter, Sandra Etheridge (James Ervin) of Crusoe Island; one son, John Eric Clewis (Terri Powell Clewis) of Whiteville; grandchildren, Charles Ervin Etheridge (Sunny Fowler) of Whiteville, Heather Nicole Jernigan (Gary Dean Jernigan Jr.) of Ash, James Bradley Etheridge of Crusoe Island, Mike Powell and family of Longwood, Amanda Lisenby and children of Nakina, Jesse Powell and family of Whiteville, Chris Powell and family of Raleigh, Devan Tyler Clewis and Alan Chase Clewis, both of Whiteville; great-granddaughters, Ava Elizabeth and Avery Elyse Etheridge; nephew, Charles Kenneth Clewis and family of Wilmington; niece, Donna Clewis Mills and family of Wilmington; and one sister-in-law, Louise Overman of Wilmington.