Judith Ann Merritt, 73, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Letha Pittman; and one infant brother.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in Kelly Cemetery in Bladenboro officiated by Rev. Fred Senter.
She is survived by her husband, Adrian Merritt Sr.; two sons, Adrian Merritt Jr. of Evergreen and Donald Merritt of Pembroke; one daughter, Sherry Merritt of Evergreen; two sisters, Lois Pittman Thompson and Martha Long, both of Bladenboro; and two grandchildren.
