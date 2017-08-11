Julius Lennox Blackman Sr., 72, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at his home. He was born in Duplin County on Aug. 12, 1944. Julius was the son of the late Melton Blackman and Alean Duboise. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary F. Mercer.

He owned and operated Captain Lynn’s Seafood in Pender County for 25 years.

His family will plan a memorial service for a later date. Peacock Funeral Home is handing the arrangements.

He is survived by three sons, Julius L. Blackman Jr., Melton P. Blackman, Kenneth E. Hedrick, all of Whiteville; two daughters, Deborah L. Blackman and Lula Mae Sellers, both of Whiteville; one brother, Melton D. Blackman Sr. of Burgaw; and one sister, Patricia Gail Bordeaux of Delco.