Karen Jayne Schneider Turner, 58, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. She was a native of Columbus, Ohio and the daughter of the late Theodore and Elmadean Hanna Schneider.

Karen’s heart was filled with so much love and compassion for people and she touched so many lives. Those of us who knew her will always cherish those moments of laughter and fun both with her and because of her. She was truly a special person and a wonderful wife and mother. Her warm heart was a shining example to not only her friends and family but also to those with whom she spent much of her last weeks. And if I knew Karen at all, I know she would want me to let everyone know that there are now enough “Hearts” players in Heaven to start a game (with Madeline, Bo and “Poppy James”). She will be missed.

The family will receive friends from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service with be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Evergreen United Methodist Church Cemetery with Father Joe Yaeger officiating.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, George Bryan Turner of the home; one daughter, Krystal Rose Turner of the home; siblings, Sharon Corrigan of Westerville, Ohio, Kevin Schneider of Hilliard, Ohio, Sheryl Schneider and Daryl Schneider, both of Columbus, Ohio, Gary L. Schneider of Lantana, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, Rose and I ask that donations be made in Karen’s name to either the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington, N.C.