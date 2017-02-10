Katherine Ward, 88, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She was born Oct. 30, 1928, the daughter of the late Fletcher L. and Lena Long Ward. She was the widow of Christopher Garland Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and a brother, Wade Ward.

She was a member of Brunswick Baptist Church and retired from National Spinning.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park with Revs. Donny Jernigan and Bobby Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 11 one hour prior to the service at Peacock Funeral Home.

She is survived by one son, Jimmie Ward of Ash; one daughter, Wanda Smith of Lake Waccamaw; one brother, Donnie Ward of Old Dock; two sisters, Evelyn Faulk and Thetus Faulk, both of Nakina; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.