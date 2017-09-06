Kathleen B. Priest, 85, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Notley and Helen Barrett; and four brothers, William, Jack, Earl and Perrie Barrett.
The family will hold a private celebration of life service.Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Ned Priest of the home; one son, Steven Priest of Missouri; one daughter Linda Foster of Clarkton; one sister Audrey Sampson of Virginia; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
