Kathleen Bass Packer Shaw, 83, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Edith Gore Bass and Frances Lennon “Dick” Bass and the widow of Robert Shaw. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Nora Lee Bass, Eva Bass and Eula Mae Bass. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Worthington Funeral Home. She is survived by one son, Jimmy Earl Packer of Fair Bluff; two daughters, Kathy Packer and Karen Adams, both of Chadbourn; one sister, Dorothy Bass Green of Chadbourn; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

