Kathleen Cox Stephens, 81, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home. She was born July 25, 1935 in Tabor City, to William Jasper Cox and Sarah Viola Boswell Cox of the Sandy Plains community. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Jasper Cox and Sarah Viola Boswell Cox; as well as her brothers, Dewey Hazel Cox and Liston William Cox.

She grew up in the Sandy Plains community near Tabor City and graduated from Tabor City High School. She also attended business school in Wilmington. She worked for many years in the banking industry with Customer Services in northern Virginia while her husband Leonard was stationed with the U.S. Army at the White House in Washington, D.C.

She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a volunteer librarian when she lived in Loris, S.C.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City.

She is survived by two sons, Mark Kelly Stephens of Loris S.C. and Jeffrey Clay Stephens of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and two granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Liberty Hospice, 44 McNeil Plaza, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.