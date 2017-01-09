Kathleen Edith Pope Turner, 94, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Ms. Turner was born Dec. 7, 1922 in Marlboro County, S.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Pope and Ethel Colie Pope; her husband Lacy Q. Turner; her twin brother, John Pope and brother, Cecil Pope; and her sister, Elizabeth Schofield.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Floyd Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Ed Wilcox officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Floyd Funeral Services, 1549 Marion Stage Road, Fairmont is handling the arrangments.

Ms. Turner is survived by one son, Wayne Turner and wife, Vickie, of Lumberton; three daughters, Sara Stroud and husband, Ivan, of Whiteville, Janice Williamson and husband, Tommy, of Chadbourn and Terri Ammons and husband, Jimmy, of Fairmont; eight grandchildren, Penny Haywood, Christopher Turner, Sherry Aley, Kevin Stroud, Travis Williamson, Matt Ammons, Josh Ammons, and Hannah Ammons; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Grace 145 Grace Drive, Fairmont, N.C. 28340 or charity of one’s choice.

