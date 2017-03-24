Katie Rose Edwards Lambert, 81, died Thursday, March 23, 2017.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
She is survived by her husband Jessie Lambert Jr. of the home; two sons, Lacy James Edwards of the home and Delbert Edwards of Lumberton; one sister, Annie Nance of Bladenboro; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
