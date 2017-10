Katriena Michelle McGraw, 49, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at home. Viewing was held Friday, Oct. 13 at S&L Funeral Home in Fair Bluff. Final rites were held Saturday, Oct. 14 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Rowell officiating. Burial will be in Belvue Cemetery in Chadbourn. She is survived by her father, Lonnie McGraw Jr.; four daughters, Laniqua L. McGraw, Lauriel S. McGraw, Kevanan A. McGraw, Avion D. McMillian; one son, Zayvion T. Brady; two brothers, Michael D. McCray, and Lonnie McGraw II; and three grandchildren.

