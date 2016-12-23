Kayla Gray Mote, 20, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. She was preceded in death by her father, Buddy Mote; and brother, Clint Mote.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown followed by final rites at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bill Tatum officiating. Burial will be in Colley Chapel Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Mote of the home.
Kayla Gray Mote
