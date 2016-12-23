Kayla Gray Mote

Limericks by Bob Aldrich What will Cuba be after Fidel?

After his dominance, time will tell.

A charismatic tyrant

Who crushed each aspirant

He left a hollow state as farewell.

Trump’s advisory group’s goal will be

Create jobs and increase GDP.

With senior CEO’s

The group’s going to propose

Fewer regs - to keep our markets free.

Obama’s new off-shore drilling plan,

Made before the new Trump term began,

Makes Gulf drilling all right

But the Donald may fight

Its Atlantic and Arctic lease ban.

