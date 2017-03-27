Kenneth Earl Hayes Sr., 80, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. He was the son of the late Lucinda Shepherd and Albert Lacy Hayes Sr., and was also preceded in death by six siblings, Frances H. Ward, Carl Hayes, Floyd Ray Hayes, Dottie H. Hinson, Mitchell Hayes and Ronald Dean Hayes.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the funeral home with Rev. Jason Kinlaw officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Cox Hayes of the home; five children, Debbie H. Hilbourn of Cerro Gordo, Randy Earl Hayes, Kenneth Hayes Jr. and Tina H. Reynolds, all of Chadbourn and Heidi H. Jones of Whiteville; four siblings, A.L. Hayes Jr. of Cerro Gordo, Harold Gene Hayes, Tommy Hayes and Keith Hayes, all of Chadbourn; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.