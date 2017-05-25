Kenneth Marshall McLamb, 60, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at his home. Born July 11, 1956 in Holly Hill, he was the son of the late Leroy McLamb and Dessie Leora Fipps McLamb. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Earlene Harrelson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26 in the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by three brothers, Roy Allen McLamb of Conway, S.C., Dale Spivey and Alford Spivey, both of Tabor City; and four sisters, Mary Frances Smith, Elizabeth Ann McLamb Pack and Sue McLamb Norton, all of Conway, S.C., Virginia Millikin of Laurel Hill.