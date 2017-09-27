Kenneth Ray Smith, 61, went to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, George Asbury Smith. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Porter Swamp Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Sarah Jane Rabon Smith Rowell and Dewey Lee Rowell of Evans, Ga.; one brother, Billy Wayne Smith (Shelia) of Fair Bluff; one step-brother, Frank L. Rowell of Virginia Beach, Va.; one step-sister, Victoria Franz of Evans, Ga.; his companion, Jane Powell of Fairmont; and two great-nieces, Brianna and Emaleigh.

