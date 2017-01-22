Kenneth Ray Ward, 61, of Nakina died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. He was born May 18, 1955 in Columbus County, the son of the late Johnnie Coval Ward and Vinnie Jane Ward.

He was formerly employed with National Spinning from 1975-1990. He was also formerly employed with D.L. Painting for 15 years.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at Peacock Funeral Home in Whiteville. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Palmyra Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Nye Ward; one daughter, Tracy Ward Simmons and husband, Daniel, of Nakina; one son, Bryan Ward and wife, Mary, of Nakina; one stepdaughter, Heather Hayes of Whiteville; one stepson, Justin Hayes and wife, Lindsey, of Old Dock; two brothers, Freddie Coval Ward and wife, Hilda, of Nakina, John Dawson Ward and wife, Debbie, of Nakina; one sister, Jeanette Parker and husband, Donald, of Calabash; brother-in-law, Marvin Evans; and eight grandchildren, Tyler and Garrison Simmons, Trey, Danny and Julie Ward, Brody Mabe, Logan and Emma Hayes.

