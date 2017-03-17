Kenneth Wayne Davis, 52, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017.He was preceded in death by his father, Byron Davis; and one brother, Craig Davis.

Kenneth loved spending time with his family and his furry companion Bocephus. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at Oak Grove Original Freewill Baptist Church in Bladenboro officiated by Rev. James Nobles. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Kenneth is survived by his mother, Linda C. Davis of Bladenboro; his wife, Jamie R. Davis of the home; one son, Tony Davis of Bladenboro; one daughter, Donna Franson and husband, Steven, of Michigan; three brothers, R. Keith Davis and Edward E. Davis and wife, Terri, both of Whiteville, Kevin Davis and wife, Bernarda, of Bladenboro; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Bocephus.