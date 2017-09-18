Kim Phillips Kowal, 60, of the Crusoe Island community, went to be with her Lord Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Claudette Fields Blackwell and Broughton Blackwell.
Final rites were held Sunday, Sept. 17 at Worthington Funeral Home with Ervin Etheridge officiating. Interment was in Long Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph “Curley” Long Jr. of the home; one son, George Joseph Kowal III of the home; one daughter, Candy D. Herring (Danny) of Whiteville; a step-son, Shannon Long of White Oak; five siblings, Teddy Phillips of Florida, Sammy Phillips and William Blackwell, both of Evergreen, Mark Phillips of Washington, D.C. and Polly Ann Sarvis of Nakina; four grandchildren, Mason, Candace, Wynn and Kayla; and two great-grandchildren, Jace and Masie.