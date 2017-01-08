Kitty Joe Graham Hayes, 56, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Iron Graham and was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Van Nance.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Buddy Seay officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

She is survived by one daughter, Alicia Nance Mitchell of Lake Waccamaw; her mother, Mary Alice Boyd Alioto of Clarendon; three siblings, Phyllis Edwards of Clarendon, Charles Graham and Blake Alioto, both of Tabor City; and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the burial fund at Worthington Funeral Home, P.O. Box 352, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431-0352.