Lacy Marie Hilburn Black, 72, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.She was born in Columbus County Dec. 14, 1944, a daughter of the late Hubert and Ruby Roberts Hilburn.

She was a retired employee of the Southeastern Regional Mental Health in Whiteville.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Meares Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at Fair Bluff Baptist Church with Rev. Todd Padget officiating. Burial will be in Powell Cemetery.

Surviving are one son, L. Darrell Meares of Fair Bluff; two daughters, Norma Rabon of Evergreen and Amy Meares of Lumberton; two brothers, Jerry Hilburn of Mocksville and John Hilburn of Fair Bluff; one sister, Betty Carol Brooks of Conway, S.C.; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.