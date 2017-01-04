Mr. Larry Earl Batten, 63, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Mr. Batten was born Oct. 10, 1953, in Whiteville. Mr. Batten was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Worth Batten of North Carolina; and one sister, Hattie Watts of North Carolina.

He was a carpenter by trade and a specialist in sheetrock installation.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.



He was loving and caring to all his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Georgia Cremation, 1086 Hwy. 54 West, Fayetteville is handing the arrangements.

Survivors include his mother, Lonnie Pait Batten of North Carolina; two brothers, Sammie Batten and Willie Batten, both of North Carolina; three sisters, Shirley Marshall of Virginia, Sandra Berdeaux of Arizona and Kathy Soles of North Carolina; three nieces, Cheyenne Lindsey and her husband, Adarin, of Fayetteville, April Bowden, Amanda Potts; and five nephews, Patrick Wooten, David Wooten, Cory Bright, James Lotts and Lucas Lotts.

