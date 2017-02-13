Larry Earl Ward, 58, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia. Born Nov. 17, 1958 in Brunswick County, he was the son of the late Ralph and Doris Smith Ward.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church, 1090 Hickman Road, Ash. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 one hour prior to the service in the fellowship hall.

He is survived by one son, Jarrett Adam Ward of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one daughter, Candice Frye of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two brothers, Waburn Ward and Randy Ward, both of Ash; one sister, Nancy Bennett of Ash; and one grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, N.C. 28422.