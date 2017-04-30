Mr. Larry Jernigan, 73, died Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, the son of the late Paul Jernigan and the late Lorona Faulk Jernigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Harold Jernigan.

He was a member and deacon of White Marsh Baptist Church. He was formerly employed with Columbus Regional Healthcare for 18 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed working in his flowers and gardening. Larry had a clown collection of several hundred clowns and he loved every one of them.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 in the chapel of Peacock Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Yow officiating. His family will receive friends Wednesday, May 3 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Chadbourn.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret High Jernigan; one stepson, Billy Joe Dove of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Charles Jernigan and wife, Dolores, of Reidsville; and one sister, Anna Jernigan Ward and husband, Vonne, of Wilmington.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacockfuneralhome.net.