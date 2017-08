Larry Martin Long, 63, formerly of Columbus County, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. He was the son of the late James Martin Long.

Final rites were held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Moore officiating. The family received friends Saturday at the funeral home.

He is survived by one daughter, Angelia Michelle Tremaine of Whiteville; his mother, Elsie Rae Barnes Spivey of Whiteville; one sister, Karen Jernigan of Hallsboro; and one grandson.