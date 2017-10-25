LaWood Carteret, 74, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leamon Woodrow and Irene White Carteret. He was a native of Columbus County, retired from Thompson Arthur APAC and was a member of Franklinville Pentecostal Holiness Church. Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Ramseur and other times at the home of Linda Whittington, 3400 Mamie May Road, Franklinville. Final rites were held Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff Smith and Bishop Larry May officiating. Burial was in Randolph Memorial Park in Asheboro. He is survived by his wife, Linda Carteret of the home; three daughters, Penny Joyce and Tina Stout, both of Franklinville, Teresa Carteret, of Rural Hall; two sons, Michael Dale Edwards, of Franklinville, Ronnie Carteret of Statesville; two sisters, Yvonne Stegenga of Siler City, Joyce Duncan of Chadbourn; one brother, Ben Carteret of Lake Waccamaw; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.

