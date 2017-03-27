Lee Douglas Brown, 75, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Georgia Lee and Juanita Miller Brown. He was also preceded in death by one son, Malcolm Leroy Brown; and a sister, Gray Brown Pittman.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 27 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Caines and Carl D. Brown officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Ivey Brown of the home; one son, Dickie Lee Brown of Durham; one brother, Carl D. “Rusty” Brown and his wife, Janice of Evergreen; a daughter-in-law, Karen Fields–Brown of Evergreen; a grandson, Myles Lyndon Brown of Evergreen; and a special niece, Pamela Brown Bryan of Evergreen.