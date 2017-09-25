Lee Vers Leggett, 65, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.
He was the former Chief of Police in Fair Bluff.
He was a member of Olive Grove Church.
Viewing was held Sunday, Sept. 24 at S&L Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 at Butler Branch Baptist Church with Pastor Rev. Nathaniel Scott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Leggett; one daughter, Teresa McClelland; two sons, Joseph Lee Vers Leggett and Patrick Lee Leggett; five brothers, Billy Wayne Leggett, Richard Leggett, Thomas Leggett, Tony Leggett, Alvin Leggett; four sisters, Pattie Faye Hayes, Kathy Jones, Girfell Frink, Tracy Burris; and four grandchildren.
Lee Vers Leggett
