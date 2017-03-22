Lelmer Clyde Bryan, 94, died Wednesday, March 22, 2017. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Hilda Garner; one son, Carl Bryan; six brothers; and two sisters.

He was a WWII Navy Veteran.

He was celebrated as the oldest living WWII Veteran in Bladen County in a ceremony at the armory and given a military salute Nov. 11, 2014. He served in the Pacific Theatre, Atlantic Theatre, Mediterranean Sea, Indian Ocean, Pearl Harbor and Tokyo Bay upon the U.S.S. Chelab. He gardened with his 1951 Ford Tractor and give away fresh produce to his family, friends, and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Dublin First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Cameron McGill. Burial will be in the Allen Cemetery in Tar Heel.

He is survived by one daughter, Freda White of Elizabethtown; one sister, Stenza Lambert of Hendersonville; five brothers, Levie Bryan and Houston Bryan, both of Elizabethtown, Willardane Bryan and Hearl Lane Bryan, both of Bladenboro and Carlton Bryan of Sanford; four granddaughters; one special granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Dublin First Baptist Church.