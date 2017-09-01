Lena Blackman Jarman died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was born Nov. 17, 1924 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Bousie Blackman and Frances J. Ward Blackman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hampton Jarman; her sister, Minnie Hill; and two brothers, Henry Marvin Blackman and J. Belton Blackman.

Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 with her funeral following at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Peacock’s Funeral Home with Rev. Chip Hannah officiating. Burial will be Peacock’s Columbus Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Blackman, Mitchell Blackman, Tim Cox, Garrett Jones, Chris Moore and Shadow Collins.

She is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Jarman Jones of Mooresville, Betty Jarman Lewis and husbnd, Marty, of Whiteville, Shirley Jarman Moore of Brunswick; eight grandchildren, Tim Cox and wife, Wanda, Scarlet Jones, Garrett Jones, Kellie Simkins and husband, Brian, Stephanie Peshoff, Tiffany Moore Collins and husband, Shadow, Jennifer Moore, and Chris Moore; nine great-grandchildren, Natalie Simkins, Carver Simkins, Taylor McCormick, Gracelyn Peshoff, Leveta Spivey, Kayla Jones, Alexis Jones, Garrett Jones II and Alexa Stoneham Moore; one great-great grandchild, Peyton Jones; and her close friends, Mary Pigott and Shirley Milligan.

Memorials may be made to Columbus County Humane Society, P.O. Box 742, Whiteville, N.C. 28472 or Peace Baptist Church, 653 Love Mill Road, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

