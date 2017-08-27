Leola Sealey Norris, 86, formerly of Chadbourn died Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. She was the daughter of the late Lela Fairfax Sealey and Simon Paisley Sealey and the widow of Mack Cecil “M.C.” Norris. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Cecil Norris; siblings, Louise S. Bullard, Carl Sealey, Davis Sealey, Oscar Sealey, Buddy Sealey, Nora S. Graves, Hubert Sealey, Rob Sealey, Talmadge Sealey, Howard Sealey and Bobbie Jean Sealey.

The family received friends Saturday, Aug. 26 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at the funeral home with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Interment will be in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery.

She is survived by one daughter, Hilda Fisher of Delco; three siblings, Ada S. Elkins of (Oak Dale) Whiteville, Viola S. Knight of Cerro Gordo and Mavis S. Cribb of Chadbourn; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.