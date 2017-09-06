Leon Arnold

Limericks by Bob Aldrich Waccamaw hosts the hailed “Take the Lake.”

Walk and Run is where most will partake.

The long sixteen-mile trudge

May be one to misjudge.

There’ll be guides to rescue a mistake.

The Paddle and Swim leave a safe wake.

The Bike/Hike rules protect nature’s sake.

To keep our state park pure

They have screened to make sure

Our environment received a fair shake

The X-treme does four bouts with no break.

Its demands will make most muscles ache.

If we join an event Or man a water tent,

We’ll be proud that we helped “Take the Lake.”

