Leon Arnold, 73, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was a farm laborer.
Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Christian Plain AME Zion Church with Pastor Joyce McLaughlin and Rev. Vincent Mears officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the funeral home and Friday, Sept. 8 following the service at the church. Burial will be in the Arnold Family Cemetery in Clarkton. Union Funeral Home of Whiteville is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Otelia Arnold; two sons, Shawn Woods and Gerald Arnold; and three daughters, Linda Wilds, Lola Arnold and Reugenia Woods.
