Leona Katie Hilburn Moulsdale, 90, formerly of Cerro Gordo, went to be with her Lord Sunday, April 9, 2017 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Cleveland Hampton and Lou Ella Gause Hilburn and the widow of Andrew Morlok Moulsdale. She was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Bobby Earl Hilburn, Leo Hilburn, David Hilburn, J.V. Hilburn, Bill Hilburn, Harley Thomas Hilburn, Dorothy H. Reeves and Isabelle H. Avant.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Porter Swamp Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Moore officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Janis M. Wooten and husband, Thomas, of Fayetteville and Katherine L. Myers and her husband, Mark, of Ridgeley, West Va.; three grandchildren, Justin Myers, Wesley Myers ad Lindsay Myers; and three great-grandchildren, Owen Miller, Drew Myers and Elin Myers.

(www.worthingtonfuneralhome.com)